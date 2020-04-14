AIA annual general meeting planned for April 29

For the first time ever, AIA Canada will hold its annual general meeting online.

The AGM was to have been part of the association’s national conference April 28 and 29 in Toronto but the conference was cancelled due to the global pandemic.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) typically reviews the association’s achievements over the past 12 months, reports its financial status, and elects a new slate of officers.

It will be held this year on April 29 at 11:30 AM eastern time.

AIA’s updated by-laws can be viewed HERE.

www.aiacanada.com