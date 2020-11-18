AIA announces support for consumer car data campaign

The Automotive Industries Association (AIA) of Canada today announced its support for the Your Car. Your Data. Your Choice. campaign, adding to the already growing movement focused on ensuring consumer access and control over car data.

Your Car. Your Data. Your Choice. is an Auto Care Association and Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) education initiative that engages car owners, policymakers, and other stakeholders on issues related to car data, including what it is, why it matters, and its implications for consumer choice.

Without control of and direct access to the wireless diagnostic and repair information generated by telematics and wirelessly transmitted from cars, consumers could face greater inconvenience, increased costs and fewer options for repair and maintenance services.

“The expansion of this campaign into Canada demonstrates the increasing support and urgency amongst the independent auto care industry to combat restricted car data access and control,” said Bill Hanvey, president, and CEO of Auto Care Association. “We’re thrilled to welcome our friends from AIA Canada into this growing operation and stand by their efforts to ensure Canada’s car owners have the right to choose who repairs their car.” “AIA Canada is proud to join the Auto Care Association and Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) in this vital campaign, which we hope will connect with drivers across Canada,” said Jean-François Champagne, president of AIA Canada. “This is an issue that has significant implications for the aftermarket industry worldwide, and we are excited to join the fight for both our industry’s livelihood and greater consumer choice.”

Increasing awareness

The support of AIA Canada will help increase awareness of the issues surrounding car access data and control in Canada.

Educational materials hosted on the AIA Canada campaign website will help to raise awareness among industry and consumers about control of, and access to, vehicle data.

The campaign will also encourage industry and consumers to take action by signing a petition that asks the Government of Canada to give consumers control of their vehicle data.

“Our campaign has engaged so many people because a vast majority of car owners agree they should have control of their car data to ensure choice on where and with what parts their vehicles are repaired and maintained,” said Paul McCarthy, president of AASA. “We welcome Canadian drivers joining the groundswell on this issue, which reflects the importance and global nature of this need to protect consumer choice and a competitive market for vehicle service.”

AIA Canada joins the already successful Your Car. Your Data. Your Choice. campaign in the United States, which has secured nearly 30,000 signatures for its petition demanding the United States Congress ensures drivers have a right to directly access and control their car data.

AIA Canada represents more than 4,000 member locations across Canada in support of the entire automotive aftermarket supply and service chain. Canada currently has an estimated $32.2 billion1 automotive aftermarket industry value and up to 491,800 Canadians employed in 2019.

For more information on the Your Car. Your Data. Your Choice.™ campaign, visit yourcaryourdata.org and to get involved in Canada, visit www.vehicledataaccess.aiacanada.com.