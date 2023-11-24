Industry showcases opportunities at Student Aftermarket Day

The automotive aftermarket was on full display for students of Georgian College’s Automotive Business School of Canada.

The annual Student Aftermarket Day hosted by the Young Professionals in Auto Care (YPA) group was held for the first time on campus in Barrie, Ontario, drawing in students from the program and professionals from across the industry.

Patrick Verriet, YPA chair, kicked off with a welcome before handing things off to J.F. Champagne, president of AIA Canada. He showcased the aftermarket, highlighting the fact that it’s the biggest segment of the automotive industry in Canada. That allows for many opportunities — it exists in every community across Canada.

He also highlighted the importance of the sector, noting it’s essential to getting people to work, moving goods and more. So despite any global interruptions or even economic challenges, the aftermarket remains a strong place to work.

There was a panel of Georgian alumni — Costa Haitas, president of The Mufflerman, Devin TerMarsh, strategic account manager at Tenneco and Stephanie Cooney-Mann, general sales manager at UAP — who discussed their career paths into the aftermarket.

The students then got to take part in a career showcase and networking session. Aftermarket companies set up tabletop booths and met with students who asked questions about the industry, career opportunities and more from manufacturers, distributors and repair shop representatives.

Shannon Langsford, HR director from Mevotech, gave career advice to students, focusing on three key areas: Discovering yourself and your skills and wants, assessing the company you want to work for and seizing opportunities when presented to you.

The Best in Class award was handed out to three students: Adeline Forget, John Bracket and Flynn Barrett. They won a $500 scholarship each for their presentation environmental on the impacts of EVs and how it’s connected to the automotive aftermarket. Their prize was presented by the High Fives for Kids Foundation chair Ray Proulx, vice chair Tom Dunlop and AIA Canada ambassador Joe Mercanti.

The day wrapped up with a presentation from Saar Haimovici, automotive operation manager at Canadian Tire, about moving out of the ICE age and transitioning to electric vehicles. He highlighted not just what his company is doing but what the industry needs to do in response to the consumer shift to the new technology.

Student Aftermarket Day 2023