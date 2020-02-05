Aeromotive has new executive VP

Jeff Stacy has been promoted to executive vice president of Aeromotive, the California-based manufacturer of aftermarket fuel systems and accessories. He will also serve as executive VP of the company’s sister brand, Waterman Racing Components.

Stacy, previously the vice president of Aeromotive Inc., brings his more than 30 years of experience in the automotive industry to both Aeromotive Inc. and Waterman Racing Components.

During his three-year term as vice president, he pushed Aeromotive into new markets and expanded its body of distributors. Now as the executive vice president of Aeromotive Inc. and Waterman Racing Components, Stacy will be guiding the companies’ executive leaders in formulating and implementing strategic plans and overseeing their operations in accordance with the competitive landscape.

Previously, he has served as the company’s sales and marketing manager, vice president of operations and, most recently, vice president. Stacy has also previously worked for industry-leading companies APW/Keystone, Fragola Performance Systems/FK Rod Ends and R&R Marketing Consultants Inc.

In other company news, Johnson Barrick has been named vice president of sales and marketing for Aeromotive.

Barrick, who formerly held the position of sales and marketing manager at Aeromotive, surpassed sales goals and pushed Aeromotive into double-digit growth in 2019. In his new role, he will be responsible for communicating sales plan objectives and organizational expenditures to remain in sync with company goals; developing, implementing and managing new and existing distribution strategies; and leading strategy for marketing, public relations and creative projects. Barrick’s previous experience has been in both government and corporate markets, working with Belmont University, the Air Force Academy and the University of Texas, San Antonio.

Both promotions took effect on January 13, 2020.

“Jeff and Johnson have shown a drive and passion to elevate Aeromotive to heights never seen before,” said company President Steve Matusek. “With Jeff’s decades of involvement within the automotive industry and Johnson’s diverse background in sales, marketing and event coordination, I strongly believe Aeromotive is in a position to make monumental strides in new and existing markets during 2020.”

