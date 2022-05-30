Advics launches new design

Advics has rolled out a new packaging design for its products.

The new design for the advanced brake technology company, part of the Aisin Group, started appearing in May. The new packaging and branding will be gradually rolled out into the market as old inventory is phased out. It’s part of rebranding efforts that were announced by Aisin in the third quarter of 2021.

“Advics’ customers have come to know and trust the quality engineering, precision manufacturing and customer satisfaction that goes into all of our products,” said Fumiko Higa-Bales, branding and supply chain manager at Advics Aftermarket North America. “The new packaging design is bold and really stands out amongst the competition, just like our brand and its dedication to quality, performance and our customers’ safety.”