Advics expands brake pad coverage for domestics

Advics has added 47 more SKUs to its ultra-premium disc brake pad line, enhancing coverage for domestic vehicles.

The new additions cover sedans to light pickup trucks, the company — part of the Aisin Group — said in an announcement. They cover the Chrysler, Ford and General Motors brands and boost Advics coverage by 69 million vehicles in operation.

Each new item comes with a hardware kit, providing all accessories a technician needs to install the brake pads on a vehicle.

“This brake pad product expansion is exciting for our customers because it includes coverage for many popular domestic vehicles,” said Jason Lang, product manager for Advics Aftermarket North America. “We are dedicated to continuing the expansion of our ultra-premium brake system parts coverage in the aftermarket and exceeding OE quality and specifications with every product we sell.”

The company also highlighted that the 130 rotor SKUs it announced in last 2020 as part of the company’s initial product expansion are now available to ship from Aisin’s California and Tennessee warehouses. This increases the company’s product offering across a wide variety of Japanese vehicle makes and models. The company’s legacy rotor SKUs plus the additional 130 yield a VIO axle coverage in North America of over 170 million.