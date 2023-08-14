Advics adds Toyota, Lexis brake pads

Five new OE brakes pad offerings have been added for Toyota and Lexus vehicles from Advics, part of the Aisin Group.

All five of the new brake pad part numbers are original equipment, with coverage for 2019-2023 model year Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles. They include hardware kits made from stainless steel. This adds five million vehicles to Advics’ existing brake pad program.

“We consistently develop new offerings for our customers and are delighted to announce additional coverage for Toyota and Lexus models,” said Larrow Kaufman, senior manager for sales and marketing at Aisin Aftermarket North America. “All five part numbers are now ready for shipment.”