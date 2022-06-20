ADPS names new U.K. director

Advantage Parts Solutions announced Mark Willis as its U.K. commercial director.

He will work closely with the region’s senior leadership team, including David Shepherd, the company’s non-executive director, Darren Clark, U.K. managing director, and Bob Kirstiuk, CEO and co-founder, to elevate the brand’s profile throughout Europe and advance the company’s market position.

Willis has more than 30 years’ experience in the automotive industry. He was most recently with Volkswagen Group UK and has held other leadership positions with General Motors and Nissan.

“It’s incredibly exciting to join Advantage and work with this award-winning team. I’ve always admired Advantage and held the brand in such high regard for what it offers the industry through its valuable platform,” Willis said in the announcement. “I look forward to helping propel Advantage as the preeminent brand that insurers, vehicle manufacturers, and collision repair brands turn to for valuable OEM parts solutions throughout Europe.”