Added Raybestos parts coverage

First Brands Group has brought in new part numbers to its Raybestos line.

Categories with new additions are brake friction, rotors, calipers, master cylinders and brake cables. More than 100 new part numbers are now available for domestic and international nameplate late-model and luxury vehicles, including 2020-2022 coverage for Buick, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Jaguar, Jeep, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Ram, Scion and Toyota.

Areas the company highlighted were in the Raybestos Police brake pad coverage for 2021 and 2022 Ford Explorer and Police Interceptor utility vehicles, as well as new coated rotor numbers for popular 2022 truck, SUV and passenger car applications, including Ford F-150, Nissan Sentra and Honda CR-V.

“We are always proud to introduce new part numbers and this time is no exception,” said Kristin Grons, director of marketing, First Brands Group. “With the introduction of specialty brake pads for in-demand police vehicles, coated rotor coverage for newer passenger vehicles, and a wide range of carry-up coverage, our customers will have the Raybestos® parts they need for more late model vehicle repairs.”