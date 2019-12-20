ACC to meet in Times Square, NYC in May

The Automotive Communications Council (ACC) will hold its annual conference in Times Square in New York City on May 5-6. The highlight of the conference will include an in-depth tour of the TED Talk Headquarters.

“Being in NYC, we have access to top-notch, influential speakers, bringing attendees an exciting and unique experience,” said Georgianne Dickey, president of ACC. “While we are still finalizing details, I can assure attendees that this conference will be one to remember, bringing marketing insights and experiences that only NYC can deliver.”

The event will begin with an informal networking reception on May 4, and will include two full days of presentations, discussions and an off-site tour.

The conference is open to all marketing and communications professionals in the automotive aftermarket. Attendees will interact with other marketing professionals working within the automotive aftermarket, discussing issues and topics that are uniquely relevant to them.

Involved with the ACC for 10 years now, I can confidently say that the ACC is a place that anyone in aftermarket marketing will find beneficial, from the time-tested colleagues to those that are kicking off their careers in the industry,” she said. “We deliver content that is timely, informative, fresh and interesting for all ages and skill sets for professional development.”

Attendees will also earn CEU credits towards their AAP and MAAP designations from the University of the Aftermarket. Additional details and conference speakers will be announced in the coming months. In the meantime, mark your calendars for May 5-6, 2020.

Registration is now open.

acc-online.org