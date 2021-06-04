AB Magic software gets a new feature

Just in time for its 35th anniversary, VL Communications has launched a revolutionary new version of AB Magic for mechanical and tire shops.

Workshops across Canada can benefit from a new button (the basket) that has appeared on the estimates’ windows. The new button can link all parts distributors (small and large) and all tire distributors, regardless of the banner.

AB Magic represents 4,000 users from coast to coast. The cart button works by importing the baskets of those who copy the code specifically designed for AB Magic users. Then, a direct link between their ordering site and their customers who use the software is established.

The NetCom Company accepted the challenge and many people can now order with their shopping cart, including Super Auto Parts and Unitrans customers.

The AB Magic Cart is a fast and secure way to access e-commerce, regardless of the size of the distributor.