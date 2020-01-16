AB Magic obtains the newest NexLink certification

AB Magic, the management software by Laval-Que.-based VL Communications, has just obtained the brand-new NexLink certification.

All the features of the WHI catalogue (Nexpart) are now available and integrated into the software. That included Smart Search, A-Z search, Service Trend Advisor, Labour, Favourites… everything that is available.

Thanks to some excellent programming, VINs will not need to be re-entered. The integration transfers information from the shop’s estimate directly to the site, seamlessly in the background. The parts found correspond directly to the vehicle in question, saving a lot of time and eliminating the risk of typing errors.

The WHI catalogue is used by many prominent distribution players in Canada (Uni-Select, Lordco, Monaco Group).

Finally, VL Communications announces that AB Magic is the only shop management software to present Multiple Document Interface (MDI) “Windows” which allows customers to open up to 10 estimates simultaneously, or to jump from one window to another without having to close them.

www.vlcom.com