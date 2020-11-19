AASA’s Marketing Executive’s Council names 2021 executive committee

AASA’s Marketing Executive Council (MEC) has named the 2021 Executive Committee, which features two new members.

Ted Hughes, director of marketing for MAHLE Aftermarket, will serve as chair of the executive committee.

Beth Skove, general manager, marketing at NGK Spark Plugs, has also joined the committee for the first time.

Dan Caciolo, head of project management at Continental, and Dan Muramoto, marketing manager at DENSO will continue to serve on the committee for 2021.

About MEC

The MEC is one of AASA’s nine councils and forums, peer-to-peer networking groups designed to share best practices and deepen knowledge on a particular element of the aftermarket.

The MEC is a forum for automotive aftermarket supplier marketing executives to collaborate on issues facing the North American manufacturer base.

The MEC focuses on solving challenges and create opportunities to improve the image and strength of the North American aftermarket supplier. This is the first and remains the only council ever created strictly for aftermarket supplier marketing executives.

Spearheaded by the MEC, the AASA Know Your Parts® initiative is an industry awareness and education campaign. Know Your Parts® generates millions of visits per year from individuals searching for part installation videos, specs, and catalogs. Click here for more information on Know Your Parts®.

For more information on the Marketing Executives Council, click here.