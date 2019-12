The 2020 AASA Global Summit will be held Thursday and Friday, Feb. 6-7 at the Hyatt Regency Coral Gables in Coral Gables (Miami), Fla.

The event will focus on the opportunities and challenges of today’s global marketplace. Attendees will hear experts from around the globe present on trade, international supply chain, and emerging markets.

You can register for the event HERE.

Attendees will hear presentations on

2020 Aftermarket Outlook

Global Shifts in Automotive Trade: From Liberalization to Protectionism

The Political & Social State of Latin America

Regional Report: Evolving China Aftermarket

Regional Report: Expanding Your Business into Unknown Markets

The Global Supply Chain

See the full agenda HERE.