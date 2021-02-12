AASA offering members exclusive supplier conversation with Pronto president

AASA is providing their members with an exclusive supplier conversation with Robert Roos, president, Pronto Automotive Distribution Network (The Pronto Network), and David Prater, executive vice president, The Pronto Network, focused on the recent merger between Pronto and The Network.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear directly from leadership inside the merger, including why both Pronto and The Network boards approved the move. This webinar will give you the inside track on how suppliers can play a larger role in the future, what to expect from this merger, and The Pronto Network’s plans for the future.

Paul McCarthy, president of AASA, will host the webinar, diving into conversation and covering specific topics such as:

What drove the decision?

What has industry response been?

What is the greatest area of synergy?

What does the new organization want and need from suppliers?

“AASA is excited to be able to provide this level of access to our members,” said Paul McCarthy, President of AASA. “Being able to keep our members informed is the best way to ensure they know what’s coming and know how they can prosper and help our customers succeed.”

Roos has more than 35 years of experience in the automotive industry, most recently serving as president of The National Pronto Association in Grapevine, Texas. He is a past board member of Pronto, past AWDA board of governors member and also has participated in many vendor advisory committees. He will remain in the merged group headquarters in Grapevine with his team.

Prater is the executive vice president of The Pronto Network. He has worked in the automotive aftermarket for more than 38 years starting with the Association of Automotive Aftermarket Distributors (AAAD). He most recently worked for the Automotive Distribution Network where he served as President. He will remain in Germantown, TN with his team.

The webinar will take place on February 19 from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. and will be open to AASA supplier members only. There will be a Q&A-enabled chat during the presentation for attendees to ask their questions directly to both Robert Roos and David Prater.

Additional information about the Pronto and the Network Merger Webinar can be accessed by visiting the event webpage.