AASA names keynote speaker for 2021 Vision conference

AASA has announced the keynote speaker for its 2021 Vision Conference, taking place virtually from Mar. 16-18.

Greg Johnson, CEO and Co-President at O’Reilly Auto Parts will speak to the strategic direction of the industry in a post COVID-19 world, as well as how O’Reilly found success in 2020 through supplier-customer collaboration. He will cover topics that include what distributors need from their suppliers to remain successful, future sourcing strategies, and of course—where the aftermarket is going.

To conclude the presentation, attendees have the opportunity to submit questions to the leader of one of the largest automotive aftermarket suppliers in the country for a virtual Q&A experience.

“I am honored to have been asked to be the keynote speaker at this year’s Vision Conference,” said Greg Johnson. “I will miss the face-to-face interaction with the group, but look forward to presenting virtually.”

The 2021 AASA Vision Conference is a must-attend event for all aftermarket professionals looking to stay on top of the latest industry trends and issues. Vision provides valuable insights and perspectives from a range of thought leaders in three days of presentations, breakout sessions, and networking. This years’ conference will be held virtually on Mar. 16-18.

“We are extremely grateful to have Greg join the 2021 AASA Vision Conference,” said Paul McCarthy, President at AASA. “These discussions between supplier leaders and key customers are so important to help us understand customers’ strategic priorities, key pain points and opportunities, and how suppliers and channel partners can cooperate to be successful in the future. His presentation will undoubtedly be a major highlight of this year’s Vision Conference.”

Johnson has served as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Co-President at O’Reilly Auto Parts since 2018. He has worked in the automotive aftermarket for more than 38 years and has a vast experience in many areas of retail automotive operations. Prior to being promoted to CEO, Johnson served as the Company’s Co-President in 2017 and 2018. Greg has been responsible for Distribution Operations, Merchandise, Inventory Control, Purchasing, Marketing and Advertising, Pricing, Electronic Cataloging, and Store Design during his tenure with O’Reilly and holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Tennessee Technological University.

Additional information about the 2021 Vision Conference can be accessed by visiting aasavision.com.