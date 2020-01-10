AASA council produces report on retaining young professionals

The Modern Industry eXpertise (MiX) council of the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) has developed a thought leadership piece that educates senior aftermarket industry professionals on innovative and cost-effective ways to retain top young professional talent.

The piece, entitled “Your Dream Aftermarket Office is Here,” includes compelling survey data that draws a strong connection between modern collaborative workspaces and the positive and inclusive organizational culture that young professionals have come to appreciate.

The report, developed in partnership with an office interiors and facility services firm called Rightsize, establishes that 85 percent of surveyed employees hope to see more collaborative work environments introduced into their offices and that younger members of the workforce are particular about being in a more open work environment. The use of breakout areas, configurable panel-based benching systems, integrated seating modules, and conjunctive and coordinating tables are some of the solutions proposed to facilitate better office communication and collaborative work environments.

“The MiX Council’s purpose is to provide aftermarket supplier executives with valuable insights on growing and building a strong multi-generational workforce,” said Ben Brucato, AASA senior director of engagement and group executive of MiX. “The insights of this report demonstrate what a positive work environment can look like.”

“The elements of a good workspace have a hand in retaining quality staff,” said Ashley Strubel, Workplace Solutions Manager with Rightsize Facility. “In this day and age, organizations should consider workplace environment aesthetics and functionality as a key Human Resource initiative.”

“Organizations that are focused on driving positive change within their culture are more likely to retain and recruit the top talent in our industry,” said Brian Lesiewicz, General Manager of Traditional Sales with NGK Spark Plugs and MiX Executive Committee member. “With one of the more important components of company culture being the workspace, the MiX council thought it was a great opportunity to partner with one of our MiX alumni and provide insights on this topic to executives in our industry.”

The “Your Dream Aftermarket Office Is Here” report is available on the AASA Resources Page.

www.aftermarketsuppliers.org