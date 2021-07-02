AASA announces dates for the 2021 in-person technology conference

The annual AASA Technology Conference hosted by the AASA Technology Council (ATC) will be AASA’s first live event post COVID-19 restrictions but also will provide an online segment for those who are not comfortable traveling.

It is designed to bring together the brightest minds in business process technology for a series of cannot-miss sessions, panels, and round-table discussions. Hear from a futurist about new levels of connectivity for vehicles and from experts on data access, advocacy, electrification, and pricing technologies.

“The AASA Technology Conference provides amazing networking opportunities that enable technology professionals to learn from their peers,” said Marylou Hornung, Director of Sales Operations at Bendix, and Chair of the ATC. “Engage with others, and you will receive a lifetime of benefits. The true measure of value at this conference and in the ATC is the relationships you make.”



This year’s key breakout sessions include: IT/Cybersecurity, Supply Chain, Digital Commerce, and Heavy Duty. Speakers and panelists will be announced soon through event updates.



Additional information about the 2021 AASA Technology Conference can be accessed by visiting the event registration page.