AAPEX will require vaccinated attendees

The organizers of the premier event for the automotive aftermarket will require attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID PCR test administered before they arrive.

The Auto Care Association and the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) — co-organizers of AAPEX — announced the requirement to attend the show in Las Vegas from Nov. 2-4 at the Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum on Thursday.

The measures announced will be administered via a third-party verification platform and on-site screening, the announcement said.

It also noted that Nevada has a mask mandate for all indoor events in Las Vegas. That came into effect on July 30. AAPEX will announce more details soon.

As for SEMA, which runs an extra day to Nov. 5 at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), it is still determining its next steps. In the same announcement, it was said that “organizers are taking into account that the COVID-19 landscape is changing week to week. The SEMA Show is working with state and local health authorities to announce more in the coming weeks concerning safety measures that will be required in November.”

AAPEX is only open to industry professionals and media. SEMA is as well except for its final day when it hosts its show afterparty, SEMA Ignite, which is open to the general public. The week of both events is known as Automotive Aftermarket Industry Week.

In the joint statement, both shows expressed their full commitment to holding their events and having a successful week.

“As the COVID-19 landscape continues to evolve, health and safety measures will be updated for the respective shows to provide the best business opportunities for those attending,” they said. “With the Venetian Clean Commitment and the LVCC’s GBAC Star Facility Accreditation in place, organizers are looking forward to welcoming the industry back to our live events.

“With combined exhibits of more than 2,000 manufacturers and suppliers slated to participate and very strong buyer registration to date, now is the time to reconnect.”