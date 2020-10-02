AAPEX to host weekly webinars in October

AAPEX will host weekly webinars in October to provide the latest trends, market intelligence and global perspectives on the future of the automotive aftermarket and strategies for growth. The free webinars, which complement the Virtual AAPEX Experience Nov. 3 – Nov. 5, will be led by global industry executives and are geared toward all segments of the automotive aftermarket supply chain.

Attendees may register for the October Webinar Series on the AAPEX website. Webinar registration is separate from registration for the Virtual AAPEX Experience.

The webinars will be held on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to noon, EDT, starting Oct. 6, and will focus on topics that have been popular with AAPEX attendees, as well as new topics:

Oct. 6

“The Changing Landscape of Low Cost Countries.”

This webinar will focus on how trade, tariffs, COVID constraints and navigating the new normal in global supply chains are increasingly common themes in today’s board rooms trying to determine the best way to enable the quest for profitable growth. Speakers: Steve Ganster and Pilar Dieter of YCP Solidiance.

Oct. 13

“Industry 4.0: The Digitization of Supply Chain and Manufacturing Strategies for the Automotive Aftermarket.”

This webinar will discuss how reman and all aftermarket companies can utilize vehicle lifecycle data and smart factories to optimize manufacturing processes. It also will cover how manufacturers can use prognostics and artificial intelligence (AI) to identify failures before they occur and how the overall aftermarket industry will need to compete in a digitized world. Speakers: Aneesh Padalkar, principal, and Nikhil Nayak, senior consultant, Ricardo Strategic Consulting.

Oct. 20

“5 Trends in 5 Minutes: Key Automotive Trends Impacting the North American Aftermarket | Import Segment Panel Discussion.”

This webinar will highlight key industry trends impacting the global automotive aftermarket with a special focus on the U.S. import market. Speaker: Todd Campau, associate director for Automotive Solutions, IHS Markit. Panelists: Bob Cushing, executive vice president, Professional, Advance Auto Parts; Malcolm Sissmore, vice president, Sales North America Independent Aftermarket, Delphi; Bill Moss, owner, EuroService Automotive and president, BIMRS; and John Treece, president and CEO, DMA Sales (panel moderator). Sponsored by the Auto Care Association Import Vehicle Community.

Oct. 27

“Aftermarket 2021.”

This webinar will reveal how sales in 2020 are measuring up to expectations, share insights into consumer attitudes that will shape the coming year, and provide an outlook on sales for 2021 and beyond. Speaker: Nathan Shipley, executive director and industry analyst, NPD.

To register for the Virtual AAPEX Experience, visit Attendee Registration at: https://www.aapexshow.com/attendee-portal/register/.