AAPEX now accepting proposals for AAPEXedu 2021 program

Proposals are being accepted for the AAPEXedu 2021 program that will include three on-site general education sessions and four pre-event general education webinars that explore the future of the automotive aftermarket.

AAPEX 2021 will take place Tuesday, Nov. 2 through Thursday, Nov. 4, at the Sands Expo and Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas.

Industry members may submit session proposals at: www.aapexshow.com/call-for-sessions/.

Proposals are due by Friday, July 30, and sessions selected for the AAPEXedu schedule will be notified by Wednesday, Sept. 1.

The pre-event webinars will be held in October leading up to AAPEX. Both on-site sessions and webinars will be one hour in length. For additional information, contact education@autocare.org.

To help ensure as safe and productive an event as possible, AAPEX Event Management and AAPEX co-owners – the Auto Care Association and the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) – will take all appropriate and advisable precautions and measures as advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Guidelines for COVID-19. All attendees and exhibitors will be informed accordingly of any new or updated procedures, plans and details as they are determined, put in place or evolved moving toward the event in November.

AAPEX represents the more than $1.6 trillion global automotive aftermarket industry and features innovative products, services and technologies, as well as advanced business management and technical training for professionals to maintain excellence and take their businesses to the next level.

To register for AAPEX, visit attendee registration on the AAPEX website, aapexshow.com.