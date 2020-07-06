AAPEX ‘Canada Night’ canceled over travel uncertainty, health concerns

The Automotive Industries Association of Canada has canceled its annual Canada Night reception held during the Automotive Aftermarket Parts Exposition in Las Vegas.

The event was to have taken place Nov. 3.

AIA’s Canada Night Committee cited uncertainty around cross-border travel and concerns about the ability to maintain social distancing both while travelling and while attending a gathering of this size.

The need for many companies to reassess travel expenses and sponsorship dollars in the wake of the financial cost of measures to control COVID-19 also played a part in the decision.

“This has been a hard year for the aftermarket — one where we’ve all had to make difficult choices,” said J.F. Champagne, president of AIA Canada. “Cancelling Canada Night is not a decision we took lightly. But at the end of the day, we have to do what is best for the health and safety of our members and our industry.”

Canada Night is an annual celebration of the Canadian automotive aftermarket, hosted by AIA Canada. It has been a highlight of the aftermarket’s social calendar since 1971, offering attendees an unmatched opportunity to connect, network and socialize with industry peers from across Canada and around the world.

Despite this year’s setback, plans are already in the works for Canada Night’s return to AAPEX in 2021.

