AAPEX 2021 announces CEOs to participate in Keynote Buyer Panel

AAPEX 2021 has assembled a Keynote Buyer Panel of well-known industry CEOs for an engaging discussion on key topics facing the automotive aftermarket industry.

The panel discussion will take place during the Keynote Session at this year’s in-person event, Tuesday, Nov. 2, through Thursday, Nov. 4, at the Sands Expo and Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas.

The Keynote Buyer Panel will feature executives from four top aftermarket retailers and two warehouse distributors. Karyn Schoenbart, CEO of The NPD Group, will moderate the discussion. Panelists are:

Tom Greco, president and CEO of Advance Auto Parts

Kevin Herron, president and COO, Genuine Parts Co., U.S. Automotive Parts Group

Gregory D. Johnson, CEO, co-president, O’Reilly Auto Parts

Bill Rhodes, president and CEO of AutoZone

Corey Bartlett, president and CEO, Automotive Parts Headquarters

Sue Godschalk, president, Federated Auto Parts

Discussion topics will include the pandemic’s impact on the supply chain, how parts disruption at the OE level impacts the aftermarket, and how repair shops and parts stores will handle customer demands as the industry continues to rebound.

The Nov. 2 Keynote Session will begin with a “homecoming” message and an Automotive Aftermarket State of the Industry presentation from Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association, and Paul McCarthy, president and CEO, Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA).

The program is a ticketed event that includes breakfast and runs from 6:30 a.m. – 8:45 a.m., (PDT). More program and ticket information will be available on the AAPEX website, aapexshow.com in July.

To help ensure as safe and productive an event as possible, AAPEX Event Management and AAPEX co-owners – the Auto Care Association and the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association – will take all appropriate and advisable precautions and measures as advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Guidelines for COVID-19. All attendees and exhibitors will be informed accordingly of any new or updated procedures, plans and details as they are determined, put in place or evolved moving toward the event in November.

To register for AAPEX, visit attendee registration on the AAPEX website, aapexshow.com.