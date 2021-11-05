A look at current attitudes towards driving

It appears that the pandemic has vastly changed how people will be using their vehicles.

Data from a recent study of Ontario drivers suggests that some people aren’t commuting to the office nearly as much as they used to. Furthermore, they don’t drive on average as much as they used to and they don’t expect that to change much in the future.

More than four in 10 (43%) of respondents to the 2021 Ontario Automotive Consumer Study from business advisory firm Deloitte said they will never be working from home post-pandemic. But, 35 per cent said they’ll be working from home a couple of days a week (18 per cent) and every day (17 per cent). The remaining 22 per cent will be working from home occasionally.

When comparing current average daily driving distances with pre-pandemic levels, 56 per cent of respondents said they’re driving less. More than a third (37%) said they’re driving the same. But just 5 per cent said they’re driving more.

And when looking forward, 54 per cent said they don’t expect any change in their driving distances. Another 15% said they plan in decreasing that number. That’s more than two-thirds (69 per cent) who expect to keep their driving levels the same or drop them going forward. Though, 30 per cent did say they expect to increase the amount they drive.