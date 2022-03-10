7 Essential Things You Should Do After a Car Accident

Even the best drivers aren’t immune to car accidents. In 2020, there were 72,917 auto collisions in Canada that injured 101,572 people. That same year, there were 1,591 fatal collisions, claiming 1,745 victims.

These figures are better than those from previous years, as Canada’s number of car collisions has consistently decreased this past decade. Still, the numbers have not yet reached zero, and the risk of sustaining injuries from auto accidents still exists.

If you, unfortunately, find yourself in an auto accident, here’s what you need to do:

1. Stop and Ensure Everyone’s Safety

You just got into a collision. Your mind is racing, and you might be panicking a bit. The first thing you need to do is stop the vehicle if it hasn’t already. Take a few seconds to ground yourself and check if everyone in the car is okay.

Check if you or your companions sustained any injuries, including possible concussions. If you or anyone in the vehicle has any serious injuries, call the hospital right away.

2. Call Emergency Services

If you’re not sure about calling 911, do it anyway. The sooner emergency services can respond, the better. In these situations, it’s better to overestimate the help you need than not ask for help at all.

You will need police presence in the following situations:

If anyone got injured

If you suspect that any of the other drivers are guilty of a criminal offence (e.g., driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol)

If the damage to all vehicles appears to exceed $2,000

If all parties sustained no injuries, had minor vehicular damage (less than $2,000), and showed no signs of illegal activity, you suffered a minor accident. In these cases, you may call a Collision Reporting Centre within 24 hours.

3. Document the Scene

No matter the severity, try to record the details of the accident. You could write it down on a notepad or your phone or draw sketches of the area.

If the situation is safe enough, you can also get out of your vehicle and take pictures of the scene. You could also talk to the other drivers and get their side.

These details will be beneficial for investigations by police or insurance companies. The investigation will determine fault in the accident, which could affect potential lawsuits or insurance claims.

4. Exchange Information

Talk to the other drivers involved and exchange any contact and insurance information. You could write down the details or use a voice recorder to maintain accuracy. Cooperate with the other drivers if they decide to do the same.

Here are some details you may need from the other drivers:

Name

Contact number

License plate number

Driver’s license number

Registered owner of the vehicle

Vehicle make and model

Insurance company, policy number, and expiration date

Number of passengers

Names of passengers

Damage to vehicle

Injuries sustained

If the accident had any witnesses, it’s imperative to get their side as well.

5. Move the Car

If you can, and the situation is safe, you can move your car to avoid blocking the road. If you can’t, you could turn on your hazard lights or use a road flare.

This practice signals to other drivers that an accident just happened and will help avoid bottlenecking, especially if the accident was on a busy roadway.

6. Call Your Insurance Company

All vehicle owners need to have auto insurance, which is required in all Canadian provinces. In case you want to file an insurance claim, your insurance company will help you determine your next steps.

Contacting your insurance company would be extremely helpful, especially if you sustained any bodily injuries or significant damage to your car.

7. Prepare to Call a Lawyer

If you have sustained severe damages from the accident, it may be time to hire a lawyer. This is especially important if you sustained severe injuries, vehicular damage, emotional trauma, or the death of a companion.

A good and experienced personal injury lawyer can help you, regardless of where you might have had your accident. If you are in Canada, then there are many personal injury lawyers you can call. Meanwhile, if you were road-tripping to the US, a lawyer from Nagle & Associates, P.A. can protect your rights and assist you receive fair compensation for your injuries.

Car accidents are difficult to live through, and getting the right help from the right people will help in making the coping process much more manageable.