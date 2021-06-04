61% of Canadians are planning a summer road trip, TRAC survey finds

Canadian drivers are set to hit the road in droves once COVID- related travel restrictions are lifted, according to a new Leger survey for the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada (TRAC).
The survey finds that 61 per cent of drivers are planning a summer road trip or a drive to a vacation destination. Among younger drivers aged 18 to 34 and 35 to 44, that number climbs to 70 per cent and 72 per cent respectively.
Not surprisingly, COVID-19 has had a major impact on summer driving intentions:
The findings also suggest a significant number of motorists neglected their tires during the pandemic. Almost two-in-ten drivers (18 per cent) say their tire pressures have not been checked at all in the past year. This percentage rises to 25 per cent for drivers aged 18 to 34 and 27 per cent among those 35 to 44.
Yet, despite these lapses in tire care, 95 per cent of drivers agree proper tire inflation is essential to vehicle safety. There is also high awareness that correct tire pressures save fuel (91 per cent) and protect the environment by lowering emissions (71 per cent).
TRAC research reveals a clear disconnect between understanding the importance of proper tire inflation and knowing how to ensure pressures are right. A tire maintenance study in 2019 found:
“Tire maintenance is one of the simplest and fastest car care tasks drivers can perform to keep their vehicles and families safe on the road,” said Carol Hochu, president of TRAC. “Simple monthly tire pressure and tread checks, and visual tire inspection for tire damage such as cracks and bulges can provide drivers with peace of mind knowing their tires are in good working condition. Well-maintained tires provide drivers with maximum benefits when it comes to safety, fuel efficiency and longevity. We are all looking forward to that summer road trip, so let’s enjoy it safely.”
Have your say: