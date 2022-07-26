5 Tips For New Drivers Getting Car Insurance

Getting your driver’s license is the first step to freedom and independence. It is a milestone that should be celebrated in a big way as it is often seen as the first step into official adulthood.

As many of us know, being an adult comes with its own unique set of responsibilities, and one of these is to ensure that you have comprehensive car insurance before getting on the road. Below are five great tips for doing this that will save you time and money.

1) Consider Multi-Car Discount Packages

If you’ve recently got a driver’s license, but you happen to still live at home – you could end up saving money. Ask your parent’s auto insurance company if they offer a multi-car discount package.

Basically, all that means is that households with more than one car can team up to get a cheaper insurance rate for each of them. Insurance companies will often offer a bulk rate for vehicles owned by family members living at the same address.

2) Be A Safe Driver

That should go without saying, but in today’s world with increasing distractions – it sadly cannot. If you want to save on your monthly car insurance payment, you have to practice safe driving and take care of your vehicle.

Countries that use a point-based driving system will penalize drivers for violating traffic and driving laws, and the more points you rack up, the higher your insurance premium will be. Keep your insurance costs as low as possible by being safer on the road, which means zero distractions.

3) Know The Different Types Of Insurance

Before you get insurance for your car, you need to familiarize yourself with the different types of insurance that are available. The top three standard components of an insurance policy for a vehicle include liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance. Check out Geico insurance reviews for more information from fellow drivers.

4) Do Extra Driving Courses

Some insurance companies are willing to offer discounts to drivers who have completed an approved defensive driving or accident prevention course. It makes sense to reward drivers for being safer on the roads, and as a new driver, you are going to need all the help you can get because your insurance premiums are higher than experienced drivers.

Be sure to ask your insurance agent first, just to make sure that the effort is worth the savings – or you could just do it to be a better driver, that is a highly noble cause.

5) Anti-Theft Devices

While no device can guarantee that your car will never get stolen, it can reduce the likelihood of them being stolen or the faster recovery if it does get taken. You will need to check with your insurance company to find out exactly what anti-theft devices they want their clients to use.

Car alarms are great to have, and if they can save you money while acting as a deterrent for would-be car thieves, then all the more reason to install one. It is only natural to want to protect your first car – it will become one of your best friends in no time.

Good luck and safe travels!