5-speed system for Camaro/Firebird from American Powertrain

American Powertrain has brought in its new Pro-Fit 5-speed system for 1982-92 F Body Gen 3 Camaro/Firebird. It features the all-new TREMEC TKX 5-Speed.

The new TKX Pro-Fit kit fits like an original GM manual transmission with the correct shift position and tunnel fit. It features a streamlined case for improved fitment with zero tunnel modifications. The shifter location mimics the factory fitment and shifter location.

The new Pro-Fit 5-speed system features the new TREMEC TKX transmission with 600 lb-ft of torque capacity with shifts up to 7800 RPM. The system comes with a new crossmember that allows the factory torque arm to be reused and can be adjusted. It comes with all the installation parts and a new custom-built driveshaft for easy installation.

Six-speed kits are also available.