5 Reasons You Need an Experienced Attorney on Your Side After a Car Accident

Being involved in a car accident is a physically, mentally, and financially taxing experience for those involved. Worse if another party’s negligent actions caused the accident. But do you know you may be entitled to compensation? You could get compensation for all the consequential damages, including medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, property damage, and more.

Redding, the biggest city in California north of Sacramento, acts as the regional center for government, healthcare, professional services, job possibilities, corporate and private business development, and retail. This means a massive volume of heavy traffic – higher chances of vehicle accidents. If you’re a resident of Redding, CA, and are involved in a car accident, seeking legal compensation could appear daunting. You’ll have to send a personal injury claim to the insurance company, but you can almost always expect some resistance from the insurer. And this is where Redding car crash attorneys will save the day. They can help you navigate the murky waters surrounding personal injury claims and go above and beyond to ensure you get the compensation you deserve.

Here are the reasons you need an experienced car crash attorney on your side after a car accident.

1. Experienced in Handling Car Crash Cases

Redding car accident attorneys have in-depth knowledge of California statutes and case law, especially those related to personal injury and negligence. They arm themselves with the ability to prove the other party’s liability and advance your interests professionally, thoroughly, and timely.

A car crash attorney who has handled cases like yours will assess your case’s strengths and weaknesses. They will do all they can to make sure you receive fair compensation.

2. Help Build a Solid Case

Experienced accident lawyers can help you put together the strongest possible case. They will conduct extensive investigations and act quickly to collect and preserve key evidence. Your attorney will help build a strong case by:

Requesting the official accident report from law enforcement

Interviewing witnesses

Consulting expert witnesses, such as doctors

Hiring vehicular accident reconstruction experts

Collecting photos and videos of the accident scene

Researching the road and weather conditions at the time of the accident

Inspecting vehicles for possible defects

You’ll need evidence to prove fault and damages at every stage of your car collision case.

3. Handle the Insurance Companies

Insurance companies like preying on car accident victims without legal representation. These companies use all types of tactics to deny or devalue claims. The adjuster might coerce you into giving a recorded statement or signing unknown documents. Or they could try to settle your claim for as little as possible.

Experienced auto accident lawyers are expert negotiators, matching the skills of insurance company lawyers and adjusters. With solid evidence, they’ll determine the value of your claim, prove your case, and negotiate a fair settlement. Most car accident cases are settled out of court, and having a lawyer on your side increases your odds of receiving a substantial damage award.

4. Represent You in Court

Your case will proceed to trial if no fair settlement is agreed upon during negotiation. You’ll need to prove your case to a jury against experienced lawyers representing the insurance company at this stage. This can be quite challenging without prior courtroom experience.

With a car accident lawyer on your side, you can have peace of mind knowing an expert is handling your case. That said, you want to ensure you retain an attorney with trial experience and no problem heading to court if the insurance company won’t bend. An attorney without experience might compel you to accept the insurer’s lowball offer to avoid trial.

5. Keep Up with Legal Deadlines

There is a limit on the time to file a car accident claim or lawsuit to seek compensation for injuries and/or property damage. This time limit is known as the statute of limitations. In California, you have 2 years from the accident date to file a claim. Missing this deadline waives your rights to file a claim and pursue compensation.

Hiring an auto accident lawyer as soon as possible will ensure all necessary filing deadlines are met.

Final Thoughts

An experienced car crash attorney will protect your legal rights. They will investigate for negligence, collect and preserve evidence, and be your buffer with insurance companies. You deserve fair compensation and peace of mind after your unexpected car accident.