360-view camera calibrations from John Bean

The John Bean Tru-Point ADAS Calibration System now has 360-view camera calibrations to complete jobs more quickly and easily.

The software update allows for procedures to be done without the use of lasers, tape measures, plumb-bobs or drawing on the floor. This allows the process to be more streamlined and comprehensive.

John Bean customers can use the TGT-05 kit to calibrate the 360 cameras for a variety of manufacturers including Audi, Bentley, Ford, Lamborghini and Volkswagen. The kit attaches to opposing corners of the 360 mats on either side of the vehicle and serves as a reference point for the Tru-Point cameras to ensure the actual mats are straight, square and properly aligned to the vehicle’s cameras before beginning calibrations.

The TGT-05 kit contains four BKT-15 brackets and corner reflectors to attach to the corners of one pair of 360 mats. These brackets can be moved from mat to mat. Customers can purchase additional BKT-15 brackets to permanently attach to any additional mats they may have for other manufacturers.

“Expanding coverage for automated placement is at the forefront of the evolution of Tru-Point, so we recommend our customers keep an eye out for exciting new hardware and procedural updates we will be introducing to further expand their capabilities,” said Jordan Krebs, product manager for John Bean.