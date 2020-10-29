2021 VISION expo to be held virtually in March

The 2021 VISION Hi-Tech Training & Expo will transition from an in-person event to a virtual event in March.

MWACA leaders initially held off making a decision on the 2021 VISION event, hoping for the pandemic restrictions to improve. Unfortunately, the current restrictions from local government authorities do not allow for an adequate number of attendees.

“We are very disappointed to not be able to hold VISION in 2021,” Tim Davison, president of MWACA said. “Our show dates back to 1993 and is one of the industry’s leading training and expo events. We know what VISION means to the industry – it’s where automotive service professionals from all over the region, the country, and beyond come together to renew connections, gain new knowledge, and discover new products and services.”

“We have refocused our efforts towards a virtual platform, providing an opportunity for automotive service professionals to have access to world class training, valuable content, networking, exhibitors and much more,” stated Sheri Hamilton, executive director and conference manager for VISION Hi-Tech Training & Expo.

VISION is currently reaching out to exhibitors, sponsors, and speakers to communicate the decision and outline next steps for the virtual event and 2022.

“We had exciting plans for the 2021 show and will work to bring a first-class virtual experience to everyone involved,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton’s team recently executed a virtual conference with great reviews from both attendees and exhibitors. They will use their experience and feedback, as well as new ideas, to bring a unique and engaging virtual experience to the industry.

MWACA also announced hosting a new in-person event at the end of July which will focus on ADAS training. The newly-formed event, known as ADAS Academy, will help service professionals prepare their shop for servicing advanced driver-assistance systems. The Academy will provide classroom and hands-on technical training opportunities as well vendors featuring products and services related to ADAS. Additional details of the conference will be announced when available. The dates for the event will be July 29-August 1, 2021 in Overland Park, Kansas.