2021 Ford F-150 to feature ‘SiriusXM with 360L’ in-cab entertainment

SiriusXM and Ford Motor Company have announced that SiriusXM with 360L – SiriusXM’s newest and most advanced audio entertainment platform – will make its Ford debut in the 2021 F-150.

SiriusXM with 360L is planned to be available on all future Ford models with its next generation SYNC 4 communications and entertainment system. The news was first announced during Ford’s primetime global reveal of the all-new F-150.

SiriusXM with 360L combines satellite and streaming content delivery into a single, cohesive in-vehicle entertainment experience, upgrading the way the subscriber interacts with the service by providing more choices in entertainment than ever before.

With SiriusXM with 360L, drivers and their passengers now get access to more than 10,000 hours of SiriusXM’s recorded On Demand content whenever they want – including exclusive interviews, unique shows and live performances. It also delivers more live channels than ever from SiriusXM’s acclaimed satellite and streaming lineup, which features an extensive selection of ad-free music, plus sports, entertainment, news and much more. SiriusXM with 360L’s personalized “For You” recommendations and ability to search for related content also make it easier than ever for listeners to discover more of the programming they love.

SiriusXM with 360L will be available in 2021 F-150 trucks scheduled to be available at the end of the year.

“The all-new 2021 F-150 is the toughest, most productive F-150 ever, it’s targeted to be the most powerful light duty full-size pickup. It’s a natural fit that F-150 is the first Ford vehicle equipped with SiriusXM with 360L, which is SiriusXM’s most advanced audio entertainment platform ever,” said Todd Eckert, Ford Truck Group marketing manager. “Seamlessly integrated into Ford’s new SYNC 4 infotainment system, SiriusXM with 360L gives Ford customers more options to listen to their favorite tunes, stay informed on breaking news, catch the score of the game and even more.”

“Ford has a long history as one of America’s favorite automotive brands and we are excited to be introducing SiriusXM with 360L in 2021 model year Ford vehicles with SYNC 4, beginning with the all-new Ford F-150,” said Mike Heinonen, vice president, automotive partnerships, for SiriusXM. “SiriusXM with 360L in Ford’s new SYNC 4 infotainment system delivers drivers and passengers more SiriusXM channels and programming choices than ever before with its revolutionary hybrid content delivery system.”

The benefits of SiriusXM with 360L include:

More variety

More channels available to listeners, including many of SiriusXM’s exclusive streaming channels.

Access to over 10,000 hours of on-demand SiriusXM exclusive shows, interviews and events in the car, giving listeners more of what they want, when they want to hear it.

Enhanced sports play-by-play offering gives listeners access to the official broadcasts for more pro and college teams.

A more personalized experience

Intuitive “For You” content recommendations enable listeners to discover more of what they love, based on listening habits, served on screen for easy, one-touch access.

Individual SiriusXM listener profiles allow multiple drivers and passengers to customize and maintain their own personalized SiriusXM audio experience.

Ease of use

Dynamic user interface makes it easier to browse by genre and allows for seamless navigation between satellite and streaming channels and SiriusXM On Demand content.

“Related” recommendations feature allows listeners to easily discover other channels and On Demand shows/episodes related to the currently playing channel and content.

The new Live Sports category puts all football, baseball, basketball and hockey games in one place, making it easier to find and listen to the game live during your drive.

Vehicle owners can subscribe to SiriusXM, manage their existing account, or contact SiriusXM directly from the touch screen on the dash when their vehicle is parked.

SiriusXM with 360L in the Ford F-150 can receive over-the-air updates to help stay up to date.

Ford owners and lessees receive a trial subscription to SiriusXM’s top tier All Access package when they purchase or lease any SiriusXM-equipped Ford vehicle. Those customers buying or leasing a 2021 F-150, and other future Ford models with the SYNC 4 infotainment system, can drive off the lot and immediately enjoy all of the satellite and streaming features that SiriusXM with 360L offers.

SiriusXM All Access delivers to consumers SiriusXM’s full lineup of varied programming, plus access to SiriusXM outside their vehicles on the SiriusXM app and on connected devices and speakers in their homes.

